LSU student organization seeks help to launch new mental health hotline

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU Student leaders announced a new service that will be offered to students and is in need of licensed professionals to help get it launched.
BlackOutLSU Student Leaders in partnership with National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) will launch the Black Mental Health Hotline (BMHH). The hotline hopes to provide confidential support services to the Black community.
“With the unfortunate, combined effects of COVID-19, the economic crisis, and civil unrest from the George Floyd homicide, there has been a significant uptick in anxiety, stress, and depression in African-American communities in Louisiana,” said NAMI Louisiana Executve Director Anthony Germade. “NAMI wholeheartedly supports the Black Mental Health Hotline initiative in Baton Rouge.”
The hope is to launch the call line in August 2020.
“Recent data also shows that suicidal ideation among black teens ages 15-19 has doubled, and has tripled among black children ages 9-14, said Germade. “Research also shows that violence in black communities act as triggers for those predisposed to mental illness.”
Licensed professionals should contact BMHH Coordinator Tai Lambert at tlamb18@lsu.edu or 917-428-3192 for more information. Anyone interested in helping BlackOutLSU is welcome to reach out for more information.
