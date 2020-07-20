’Just an awesome time’ - Wendell Davis rewrote the LSU record book with Tommy Hodson

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Despite all of LSU’s recent offensive prowess and record-shattering performances, Wendell Davis is still the school’s all-time leading receiver with 183 grabs.
Davis, who teamed with quarterback Tommy Hodson, became one of college football’s top wide receivers in the late 80s. During the Tigers’ SEC Championship season in 1986, Davis snagged a staggering 80 passes for 1,244 yards and 11 touchdowns.
Davis was named the SEC Player of the Year his senior season. He made 72 catches for 993 yards and seven scores, as the Tigers finished the year 10-1-1 and ranked No. 5 in the country.
In an interview, Davis reflected back on his LSU career, his special connection with Hodson, his grand finale in the Gator Bowl against South Carolina, and what it was like to watch the 2019 Tigers steamroll their way to the national championship.
