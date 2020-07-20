THE INVESTIGATORS: Records show man killed by law enforcement had previous armed confrontation with police

Police are not releasing the full body cam video of this incident out of respect for the family, but based on what they’ve released so far, it sounds eerily similar to another run-in Harris had with police back in 2016. This time, officers were responding to another domestic call and found Harris with a gun. An arrest report says the officer had to tell him several times to drop his weapon before he finally complied. Later, it was determined the weapon was a BB gun made to look real.