’The greatest thing of all is what happened this year’ - Former head coach Archer happy for Orgeron, LSU

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Like many former LSU head football coaches, Mike Archer didn’t leave on his own accord.
Archer was dismissed following the 1990 season after back-to-back losing campaigns. But that’s not to say he wasn’t part of a tremendous run of success in Baton Rouge.
As an assistant under Bill Arnsparger and then the head man, the Tigers won two SEC Championships and appeared in a bowl game every season from 1984-88. During his first year in charge, LSU went 10-1-1 overall, won the Gator Bowl decisively, and finished ranked No. 5 in the nation.
And although he hasn’t coached at LSU in three decades, Archer said he still roots hard for the Tigers and was very proud of their 2019 national championship squad along with the current head coach, Ed Orgeron.
