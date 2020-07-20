FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tuesday looks dry but rain chances increase for the following days

Rain chances are set at 50% for Wednesday and 60% for Thursday, and Friday. Highs on Wednesday will still make the low 90s but many WAFB neighborhoods will top-out in the 80s and can expect wetter conditions Thursday and Friday afternoons. It’s another easterly wave in the forecast that will make for that rainy latter part of the week. While the NHC has yet to tag the projected disturbance as an invest, the NHC is giving the tropical low currently over Cuba a 20% chance of development as it moves across the Gulf from southeast to the northwest.