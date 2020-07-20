FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tuesday looks dry but rain chances increase for the following days

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Monday’s rains were a product of an easterly wave, a tropical disturbance moving from east-to-west across the northern Gulf. While development chances remain very low, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) has dubbed this feature as Invest 90L.
The First Alert Storm Team expects 90L to slip into the Texas Coast within the next day or so with little fanfare. Fortunately for WAFB residents, the main storm energy stayed to our southwest throughout the day, although the area did see a few passing t-storms.
Skies will become fair to partly cloudy overnight and that’s how we will start Tuesday morning with daybreak temperatures in the mid to upper 70s for most WAFB communities. The morning looks to be mainly dry across the region. Isolated showers will start to pop-up by the early afternoon, becoming a bit more widespread through the mid to late afternoon. Expect the area rain chances for Tuesday to be 40%, with hit-and-miss thundershowers and an afternoon high in the low 90s for most of the region.
Rain chances are set at 50% for Wednesday and 60% for Thursday, and Friday. Highs on Wednesday will still make the low 90s but many WAFB neighborhoods will top-out in the 80s and can expect wetter conditions Thursday and Friday afternoons. It’s another easterly wave in the forecast that will make for that rainy latter part of the week. While the NHC has yet to tag the projected disturbance as an invest, the NHC is giving the tropical low currently over Cuba a 20% chance of development as it moves across the Gulf from southeast to the northwest.
Areas along in north of the I-10/12 corridor will likely miss out on the heaviest rains over the next 4 days. However, coastal parishes could see 2″ to 3″ of rain with locally-higher amounts between now and Friday evening, regardless of how developed the system might become.
The First Alert outlook for the upcoming weekend keeps scattered, mainly-afternoon rains in the forecast with highs returning to the low 90s for both days. And the extended outlook into next week calls for much the same: scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms with highs in the low 90s through most or all of the workweek.
