FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Afternoon spotty showers to punctuate another hot day

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A little rain and a lot heat basically summarizes this past weekend and that will continue to be the case as we head into another July Monday.
Out the door Monday morning is relatively mild and generally quiet on the FIRST ALERT Doppler radar. Expect temperatures in the mid to upper 70°s. By the afternoon temperatures are expected to reach the lower 90°s.
It’s a good idea to keep the umbrella nearby. We’re looking at a 40% - 50% coverage of rain, so not all neighborhoods will see wet weather today but showers/storms will definitely be hit and miss!
Overnight, it will be partly cloudy and stay rather muggy with a low in the mid 70°s.
Tuesday, we do it all over again; hot and steamy, until scattered afternoon showers move in with highs topping out in the lower 90°s.
