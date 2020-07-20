Coroner identifies suspect killed in officer-involved shooting on Tigerland Avenue

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Authorities with the East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner’s Office released the identity of the suspect shot and killed in an officer-involved shooting at an apartment complex on Tigerland Avenue in Baton Rouge Monday, July 20.
A spokesperson for the coroner’s office identified the suspect as Vincent Harris, 51.
A Crime Stoppers Facebook post from May 7 said Harris was wanted on attempt second-degree murder, aggravated second-degree battery, second-degree kidnapping, and domestic abuse battery.
Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul said during a news conference Monday that the suspect, who was wanted for violent felony charges, had pointed a weapon at officers.
The four police officers involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of an internal investigation.
