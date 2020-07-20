Construction underway on permanent floodgate at Bayou Chene in St. Mary Parish, Gov. Edwards says

“For nearly a decade, the fight for a permanent structure on Bayou Chene has been at the forefront of my efforts in the State Senate. Because of its proven success over many flood fights, we worked with CPRA and the St. Mary Levee District to secure funding for this project to ensure what we knew all along—that this project is vital to the protection of countless homes and businesses in District 21 and our surrounding areas,” State Senator Bret Allain said. “With our flood fights becoming a more regular occurrence, the funding and construction of this project has never been more urgent, and I look forward to it being operational next year.”