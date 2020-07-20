BRPD Chief: Suspect killed in officer-involved shooting pointed a weapon at officers

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD) have released new details about a fatal officer-involved shooting Monday, July 20.
BRPD Chief Murphy Paul said during a news conference Monday that officers responded to an apartment complex around 1:35 a.m. in 4700 block of Tigerland Avenue after receiving a tip about a wanted suspect.
The suspect was wanted for a violent felony charge, Paul said.
The police said chief officers created a perimeter around the complex. Once the officers confirmed the suspect was hiding in one of the units, Paul said they attempted to make contact with the suspect.
During the incident, The suspect appeared from a rear room of the apartment and the officers retreated from the residence while giving loud verbal commands, according to Paul.
Paul said the suspect armed himself with a weapon and confronted officers at the entrance to the apartment.
When the suspect pointed the weapon at the officers, they fired striking him, Paul said.
Paul said the suspect died after being shot.
No human officers were injured in the shooting but a K-9 officer was injured, according to Paul.
The police chief said he would not be identifying the suspect at this time, as family members were still being notified of his death.
Paul also said he would not be identifying the four officers involved in the shooting but did say they had been placed on administrative leave per department policy.
Johnny Dunham, the executive director of Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers, said his organization had received a tip about the suspect being at the same location on Saturday, July 18.
Dunham said officers went to the apartment complex but did not locate the suspect on Saturday.
The case remains under investigation.
Paul said the family of the suspect gave him permission to release a portion of the bodycamera footage from the incident at a later date.
