Arson arrest made after suspect allegedly prank calls 911

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials have made an arrest in an arson case from Sunday, July 5.
The report from the St. George Fire Department states a large debris pile was found burning in the driveway of a home in the 8000 block of Antioch Road. When officials arrived to put out the flames, they interviewed an occupant of the house, who reportedly said an ex-boyfriend, Timothy Keith, intentionally set the fire. The fire captain called for a fire investigator to respond to the scene.
During the investigation, it was discovered the ex-boyfriend of one of the residents, identified as Keith, got into a heated verbal argument with the female resident and another male occupant of the home. Keith then reportedly sent more than 400 harassing text messages to the occupant and threatened to set the house on fire with the residents inside.
Keith then allegedly made a prank 911 call that resulted in a multi-agency response to the home from the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office, East Baton Rouge EMS, and St. George Fire Protection District. Fire investigators discovered Keith was responsible for the prank call to further harass the occupants of the home.
According to officials from the St. George Fire Department, Keith is charged with simple arson and criminal mischief. He was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.
