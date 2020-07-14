Update to Rio Drive shooting

The following information was provided by the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office.
EBRSO responded to a shooting in the 5800 block of Rio Drive at approximately 9:35 yesterday evening in which a 14-year-old died from a gunshot wound to the head.
According to reports, the 14-year-old victim was in a bedroom with three other teenage boys when one of them discharged a handgun the four had been playing with throughout the day. The three juveniles gave detectives conflicting statements about what occurred.
The 13, 14 and 15 year olds were all booked into juvenile detention for Negligent Homicide.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.