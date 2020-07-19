Sunday, July 19: Number of coronavirus cases, deaths in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As of Sunday, July 19, at 11:56 a.m. the Louisiana Department of Health reported the following cases for the state:
Note: LDH will no longer be reporting numbers on Saturdays.
- 91,706 positive cases - increase of 3,116 cases
- 3,433 deaths - 34 new deaths
- 1,469 patients in the hospital - 56 new patients
- 177 patients on ventilators - increase of 16
- 53,288 patients recovered - no change
- 95% of the cases reported to the state today were community spread
