SPORTSLINE SUMMER CAMP: West Feliciana Saints

ST. FRANCISVILLE, La. (WAFB) - The West Feliciana Saints are stop No. 35 for Sportsline Summer Camp.
It’s a new era in St. Francisville as Hudson Fuller takes over as the team’s head coach. Fuller spent the last three seasons as the offensive coordinator at Catholic High, where he helped the Bears make three straight Divison I title games.
Now, the 30-year-old coach looks to bring that success to a program coming off a 2-8 season. He said it all begins with bringing more positive energy.
“In order for us to be ‘successful,' we have to have a really strong culture that’s focused on the right things,” said Fuller. “That’s focused on what type of people our players are on and off the field. Having great effort in everything they do. Having great attention to detail, being a physical team, and then being a family together.”
“Coach Fuller [has] been helping us change the offense,” added senior safety Issac Washington. “Having us look more like a college team, giving us new plays, and stuff. Also, giving us motivation on and off the field. Keeping us positive.”
