New Roads Police looking for suspect involved in fatal shooting
By Spencer Chrisman | July 19, 2020 at 3:35 PM CDT - Updated July 19 at 3:35 PM

NEW ROADS, La. (WAFB) - The New Roads Police Department is asking the public for help in locating, Arrington Lemay.

According to Captain Shael Stringer, Lemay, is wanted for second-degree murder and possessing a weapon in a firearm free zone.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is encouraged to call New Roads Police at 225-694-3737.

The New Roads Police Department responded to a shooting in Emmit J. Douglas Park on Saturday, July 18.

When officers arrived on scene the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

