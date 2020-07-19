New Roads Police looking for suspect involved in fatal shooting

NEW ROADS, La. (WAFB) - The New Roads Police Department is asking the public for help in locating, Arrington Lemay.
According to Captain Shael Stringer, Lemay, is wanted for second-degree murder and possessing a weapon in a firearm free zone.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is encouraged to call New Roads Police at 225-694-3737.
The New Roads Police Department responded to a shooting in Emmit J. Douglas Park on Saturday, July 18.
When officers arrived on scene the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.