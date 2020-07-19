FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Summer pattern remains; watching Gulf later this week

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s summer and the weather is certainly letting us know that’s the case.
It’s a fairly typical summer time pattern across the local area not only today but for the next several days. Expect hot and humid conditions with afternoon highs in the low to mid 90°s. Feels like temperatures will reach the low 100°s each afternoon.
A weak tropical wave is moving across the North Central Gulf of Mexico today. This wave doesn’t look to have much of an effect on our weather.
A second tropical wave is located near Hispaniola this morning. This wave will move into the Gulf by the end of the work week.
Right now the National Hurricane Center is giving this feature a low chance for tropical development. This tropical wave could bump up rain chances by Thursday and Friday of this week. Once the wave moves into SE TX we should see rain chances return to a more typical pop-up shower or two for next weekend. Highs will be in the mid 90°s for the first part of next week.
