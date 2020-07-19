FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Eye on the Gulf for midweek

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A pair of tropical waves will bring some impacts to the local area this week. The first tropical wave is already moving past the local area.
We should remain close enough to see another chance for scattered to numerous thundershowers in the forecast Monday. While a few stray morning showers will be possible, majority of the rain Monday will be during the early to mid afternoon.
The second tropical wave is not forecasted to move close enough to the local area to impact us until the end of the work week. Therefore, Tuesday and Wednesday will continue to be hot and humid with a few pop-up afternoon showers and thunderstorms.
Highs Monday through Wednesday will reach the low to mid 90°s with feels like temperatures around 100-102°. By Thursday the second tropical wave is expected to be moving through the Central Gulf of Mexico.
At this time the National Hurricane Center is only giving this feature a low end chance for tropical cyclone development. Regardless of development, the tropical wave will bring slightly higher rain coverage Thursday and Friday and a higher threat for heavy rain especially closer to the coast.
The additional rain chances and cloud cover should help keep afternoon temperatures below normal. The second tropical wave is forecast to move into East Texas by the weekend.
This will be beneficial locally as we’ll be able to keep next weekend mainly dry with just a 20-30% rain chance. It will certainly be hot as afternoon highs are forecast to be in the mid 90°s for most of next week.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.