Firefighters discover body inside burning home

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Firefighters found the body of a man inside a home where they were called to put out a fire.
The Baton Rouge Fire Department was called to the home on Jean Street shortly before 4 a.m. on Sunday, July 19.
Smoke was coming from the front portion of the home.
The deceased man was found inside the home. Officials have not said whether they believe he died from the fire.
Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.
We will update this story with new information as soon as it becomes available.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.