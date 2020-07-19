Darry Beckwith plans free Zoom meetings to help high school athletes off the field

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Through his foundation, former Parkview and LSU star linebacker Darry Beckwith is bringing support to south Louisiana high school student-athletes.
In the crazy time we’re living in, the foundation is teaching valuable lessons off the field. Free Zoom meetings are being held to discuss the various aspects of what goes into being an athlete and finding self-worth outside of competition.
Beckwith’s upcoming call will happen on July 26 and will focus on athletes fueling their bodies with proper nutrition to perform.
