TODAY ONLY: Pet owners get a little help with FREE food from CAAWS

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Pet owners in need of financial help will get a helping hand from the Capital Area Animal Welfare Society (CAAWS).
On Saturday, July 18, the organization will hold a drive-by distribution of dog and cat food for those in need. It’s similar to an event they held back in April.
The food will be distributed at the CAAWS shelter located at 6357 Quinn Drive in Baton Rouge.
“Each car will receive one bag of cat or dog food, or one of each if they have cats and dogs,” states a press release. “Drivers are asked to remain in their vehicles unless they are opening or closing car doors or the trunk.”
CAAWS is a non-profit organization consisting solely of volunteers and receives no government funding. CAAWS is not affiliated with EBRP Animal Control or Companion Animal Alliance. For more information, visit www.caaws.org or follow them on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.
