SPORTSLINE SUMMER CAMP: Albany Hornets

ALBANY, La. (WAFB) - There was a lot of buzz about a month ago about what they were calling “Murder Hornets.” You may have seen it on your social media. It had a lot of people terrified, actually.
It has seemed to die down quite a bit now but a trip to Albany involved a conversation with a different group of Hornets for stop No. 34 of Sportsline Summer Camp.
Head coach Mike Janis is getting his guys in shape as they come off a 5-5 regular season record, which ended with a first-round playoff loss to Caldwell Parish.
The depth chart was filled with lots of underclassmen last season but the Hornets still found the endzone quite a bit. In five of their 10 games, the young offense scored at least 35 points.
And while consistency and handling adversity are a few things they want to get right, there are some qualities that they are building upon going into 2020. One of them is team chemistry.
