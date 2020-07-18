REPORT: LSU basketball adding 7-foot transfer from the University of Washington

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Will Wade has landed a 7-foot transfer in Bryan Penn-Johnson from Washington University.
Penn-Johnson announced on Saturday, July 18, via Twitter that he would be transferring to LSU.
“I would like to thank all of the coaching staffs that have reached out and recruited me during this difficult process,” Penn-Johnson wrote in a Tweet. “After discussing with my family and loved ones, I have decided that I will be transferring to LSU. #GeauxTigers.”
According to 247Sports Penn-Johnson will file for a waiver to play right away and could have three season to play for the Tigers.
The former Huskie redshirted the 2018-2019 season and played in just six games during his redshirt freshman season for 2019-2020.
During his redshirt freshman season he averaged 1.8 points per game and 0.8 rebounds. He also had five blocks.
