Food packages were given out to single moms in the Baton Rouge area

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Women United and the Life of a Single Mom partnered together to distribute produce packages to single mothers in the Baton Rouge community.
It’s a time when all hands are needed in order to serve a great purpose. Member of the United Way, Nikki Fargeas, says, “When you are coming from a place where I came from, I came from a single mom, this touches my heart in a very personal way. So, I am glad that I am able to just be here.”
The two organizations are coming together to feed and support over 300 hundred single moms during the pandemic. The packages distributed include fresh produce, gift cards to local grocery stores, and gas stations; as a reminder to these mothers that they are not alone.
“During this time of the pandemic, there is a dire need for food and especially fresh produce. There have been a lot of distributions and other things, but we believe fresh produce is essential to remain in the diet and we’re just glad to bring it,” says George Bell, CEO of Capital Area United Way.
Cars started lining up at 6:45 a.m., moms and some with their children were eager to get their own box. Besides, the produce boxes, clothes, and shoes were given out along with personal protective equipment reminding everyone to be safe.
From the Life of a Single Mom, Kedra Deggins explains, “You think about all of these moms coming through the line and how much it blesses them. I actually just had a mom who stopped by she was crying, she was in tears, saying how thankful she was about it because we don’t know the struggles that they got through.”
Women United and Life of a Single Mom plan to do another distribution soon.
If you are a single mom and would like to sign up to receive extra help and support or even donate, go to the Life of Single Mom.
For more information on events and get involved with Women United click here.
