FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Typical summer weather pattern

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The local area is in store for some pretty typical summer time weather. Expect hot and humid conditions each and every day with a few pop-up showers and thunderstorms each afternoon.
A few storms could be strong with frequent lightning and some gusty wind.
A couple of tropical waves will be moving through the Northern Gulf of Mexico and could enhance the threat for heavier rain, but as of now these features no longer look to bring a more widespread threat for showers and thunderstorms during any one particular day.
We also do not see a threat for tropical cyclone development with these waves.
Expect afternoon highs to reach the low to mid 90°s each afternoon for the next 10 days.
Morning lows will only cool down to the mid 70°s. If you have outdoor plans be sure to stay hydrated and use sunscreen.
