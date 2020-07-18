FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Hot and mainly dry weekend

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The heat won’t be extreme this weekend, but it will be plenty hot.
Afternoon highs both Saturday and Sunday will approach or reach the mid 90°s. Feels like temperatures should be held in the lower 100°s which will be manageable for most. Still, take breaks and drink plenty of water if you plan to be outside for an extended period of time this weekend.
Most will stay dry this weekend with only a few spotty to isolated thunder showers expected. The better chance for rain this weekend will come closer to the coast.
A weak tropical wave will be moving across the Northern Gulf of Mexico late Sunday into Monday. This feature will produce an increase in rain chances Monday which should help bring afternoon highs down a couple of degrees. Expect scattered showers and thunderstorms in the Monday forecast.
Areas along the coast could see some pockets of heavy rain Monday. Tuesday and Wednesday will stay pretty typical for summer. Expect hot and humid conditions with a couple pop-up afternoon showers and thunderstorms.
The end of the work week will see a stronger tropical wave pushing through the Northern Gulf of Mexico. Deeper moisture associated with this feature could produce scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms Thursday and Friday with periods of heavy rain across the local area but especially along the coast. Rainfall estimates show significantly higher amounts along the coast (1-3″) over the next 7 days than for further inland areas (0.25-1″).
