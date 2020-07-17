Staffing agency hosting drive-thru job fair in Baton Rouge on July 22

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Downtown Baton Rouge Express Employment Professionals will host a drive-thru job fair Wednesday, July 22.
Job seekers can drive by with their resumes and safely speak with a hiring specialist outside of the agency’s downtown location, at 855 North Blvd, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Applicants will not be required to leave their cars.
The staffing agency has immediate openings for
- Warehouse Workers
- Rebar Production
- Apartment Maintenance & Groundskeeping
- Field Tech (Valid TWIC/OSHA required)
- Powder Coating/Painting Assistant
- Forklift Operators
- Shipping/Receiving
- Construction
- General Labor
If you are unable to attend the drive-thru job fair, you can apply online for openings with the staffing agency by clicking here.
For more information call Downtown Baton Rouge Express Employment Professionals at 225-448-0130 or email BatonRougeLADowntown@ExpressPros.com.
