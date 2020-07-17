Staffing agency hosting drive-thru job fair in Baton Rouge on July 22

FILE photo of a drive-thru job fair (Source: WAFB)
By Nick Gremillion | July 17, 2020 at 9:12 PM CDT - Updated July 17 at 9:39 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Downtown Baton Rouge Express Employment Professionals will host a drive-thru job fair Wednesday, July 22.

Job seekers can drive by with their resumes and safely speak with a hiring specialist outside of the agency’s downtown location, at 855 North Blvd, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Applicants will not be required to leave their cars.

The staffing agency has immediate openings for

  • Warehouse Workers
  • Rebar Production
  • Apartment Maintenance & Groundskeeping
  • Field Tech (Valid TWIC/OSHA required)
  • Powder Coating/Painting Assistant
  • Forklift Operators
  • Shipping/Receiving
  • Construction
  • General Labor
Express Employment Professionals Drive-Thru Job Fair July 22, 2020
Express Employment Professionals Drive-Thru Job Fair July 22, 2020 (Source: Express Employment Professionals - Downtown Baton Rouge)

If you are unable to attend the drive-thru job fair, you can apply online for openings with the staffing agency by clicking here.

For more information call Downtown Baton Rouge Express Employment Professionals at 225-448-0130 or email BatonRougeLADowntown@ExpressPros.com.

