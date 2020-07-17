St. Gabriel Police investigating alleged rape of guard by inmate at Elayn Hunt Correctional Center

Elayn Hunt Correctional Center inmate Erick Dehart is accused of raping a female guard at knifepoint on July 17, 2020. (Source: St. Gabriel Police Department)
By WAFB Staff | July 17, 2020 at 3:23 PM CDT - Updated July 17 at 4:11 PM

ST. GABRIEL, La. (WAFB) - Authorities with the St. Gabriel Police Department are investigating the alleged rape of a female prison guard at Elayn Hunt Correctional Center, according to Chief Kevin Ambeau.

Ambeau says officers responded to the prison after learning of the incident which happened around 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 17.

Inmate Erick Dehart, 29, is accused of raping the female guard at knifepoint, according to Ambeau.

Investigators say she was the only guard in a prison dormitory at the time of the alleged incident.

Authorities say Dehart arrived at the prison on Jan. 21 and was serving a 35-year sentence for armed robbery.

Ambeau tells WAFB Dehart will be transferred to the Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola.

