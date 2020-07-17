SPORTSLINE SUMMER CAMP: Donaldsonville Tigers

DONALDSONVILLE, La. (WAFB) - The Donaldsonville Tigers are stop No. 33 for Sportsline Summer Camp.
After a week one loss to start the season last year, the Tigers went on to win five games in a row and seven of their last nine before being upset in the playoffs.
A total of 12 seniors are back in 2020. Adversity and uncertainty are nothing new for this group that has been through the flood, the closing of the Sunshine Bridge, and now this pandemic. Through it all, fifth-year head coach Brian Richardson has tried to preach one positive message.
“Just look for greatness on the other side,” said Richardson. “Because, historically and biblically, after you’ve gone through things of this nature, there’s something great on the other side of it. If you make it through it, there’s going to be something exceptional on the other side. Just stick to it. Don’t quit. They’ve bought into that and they’re unphased. I love those guys. This is one of the best group of seniors I’ve ever had here.”
What have you learned through those struggles?
“I learned that you just have to give it your all every chance you get,” senior offensive and defensive lineman Joel Walker replied. “Don’t take a play for granted.”
The Tigers are a consistent playoff team but working to take the next step as a program.
