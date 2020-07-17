NOPD: 1 shot to death, 1 found dead during Urquhart St. house fire investigation

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - New Orleans police are investigating a fatal shooting that was initially classified as a fatal fire.
New Orleans firefighters were called to the St. Claude neighborhood Thursday night around 8:40 p.m.
Firefighters arrived at the house near the corner of Urquhart and Desire streets to find heavy fire coming from the front of the home and side windows.
A second alarm was quickly called to help bring the fire under control.
Once the fire was under control just after 9 p.m., firefighters searched the home and found a man in the back of the home. They later also found a second man inside of a bedroom in the middle of the home. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.
One of the victims was 59-years-old. The NOPD did not release the age of the second victim. Police said at least one of the men was shot.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
No further information is available at this time. The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will determine official cause of death and release the victims’ names upon completion of autopsy and notification of families.
Call Homicide Det. Leonard Bendy at 504-658-5300 or @CrimestopperGNO Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 with any information you might have about the homicide.
