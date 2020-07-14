Friday, July 17: Number of coronavirus cases, deaths in Louisiana

By WAFB Staff | July 17, 2020 at 12:00 PM CDT - Updated July 17 at 12:00 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As of Friday, July 17, the Louisiana Department of Health reported the following cases for the state:

  • 88,590 positive cases - increase of 2,179 cases
  • 3,399 deaths - 24 new deaths
  • 1,413 patients in the hospital - 51 new patients
  • 161 patients on ventilators - no change
  • 53,288 patients recovered - no change
  • 96% of the cases reported to the state today were community spread
  • 36% of the cases reported today are of individuals aged 29 and under

FOR MORE COVID-19 COVERAGE TAP HERE

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.