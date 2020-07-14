Friday, July 17: Number of coronavirus cases, deaths in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As of Friday, July 17, the Louisiana Department of Health reported the following cases for the state:
- 88,590 positive cases - increase of 2,179 cases
- 3,399 deaths - 24 new deaths
- 1,413 patients in the hospital - 51 new patients
- 161 patients on ventilators - no change
- 53,288 patients recovered - no change
- 96% of the cases reported to the state today were community spread
- 36% of the cases reported today are of individuals aged 29 and under
