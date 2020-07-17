FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Humidity and low rain chances heading into the weekend

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Friday started off with pockets of dense early morning fog, but most of the WAFB area stayed dry throughout the day.
Although it was certainly a hot Friday afternoon, Friday’s humidity wasn’t overly excessive, keeping the heat index below 105° for most communities.
But maybe the best news of the day is that we finally made it to the weekend!
It’s July, and as you know that means it’s going to be hot in the afternoon if the sun is out. But the Storm Team is expecting humidity levels this weekend to be more like Friday rather than a repeat of the miserable humid conditions we encountered last weekend.
Morning starts for Saturday and Sunday will be in the low to mid 70°s with afternoon highs in the low 90°s. A few neighborhoods could sneak into the mid 90°s this weekend, but peak heat index readings are expected to remain at or below 105° for both days.
We could see some pockets of fog returning for Saturday morning and possibly Sunday's sunrise too, but the onset of fog is not expected to become as widespread nor as dense in spots as was reported for Friday morning.
And like Friday, neither day will be entirely rain free, but rain chances will remain on the low side, running at 20% or less for Saturday and then nudging up to 30% or so for Sunday.
Rain totals for the next three days are expected to run under one-quarter-inch for most WAFB neighborhoods, with slightly higher totals possible for some coastal communities.
The First Alert Forecast into the first half of next week calls for typical mid-summer days, with morning starts in the 70°s, afternoon highs in the low 90°s, and scattered afternoon thundershowers each day.
However, the extended guidance hints at another westbound disturbance rolling across the northern Gulf by next Thursday or Friday.
While tropical development of this system is not a concern at this time, the easterly wave could have similar impacts to the rainmaker that rolled across the area on Thursday, July 16.
