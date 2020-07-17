FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Getting ready for the weekend

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - After a couple of rain-soaked afternoons for many neighborhoods, it looks as if we start to dry out as we head into the weekend!
A quiet and relatively mild Friday morning for your out-the-door.
We’re starting out in the low/mid 70°s, on the way to a high of 93°. Only a 20% - 30% coverage of afternoon showers/storms.
Overnight, mostly clear and quite pleasant with a low of 74°.
Tomorrow, expect spotty/isolated showers. By Sunday, we’ll bump up rain chances a bit to 40% coverage; hot and steamy both days – highs topping out in the low to mid 90°s.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.