EBR Schools outline plans, options to keep your kids safe during the pandemic for 2020-2021 school year

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Parish School System wants you to know you have options for your kid’s schooling come August.
“This plan is not just a one choice plan,” said Superintendent elect, Leslie Brown, in a virtual press conference.
As of right now, that plan consists of two options. Parents can elect to keep their kids at home and completely online. Or students can try the hybrid model.
“No matter what the phase is, they can remain in a virtual environment that they desire, whether that’s August 6 or August 25,” said Brown.
This brings students to school for just two days a week. Students with last names beginning with A-K come on Monday and Tuesday. Students with names L-Z come on Thursday and Friday. All students are completely virtual on Wednesdays.
That’s because Wednesday is campus cleaning day.
“This details how students attend separate days,” said Ben Necaise, an Associate Superintendent. He showed the orientation and progression calendar for August.
EBR Schools say these learning options give families flexibility in a time of health concerns.
You can sign your students up for virtual learning right now through the registration portal. You can elect to keep your kid completely online through any phase of reopening.
If you decide to do the hybrid model, students and parents can expect a few changes on the school’s campus, like isolation rooms.
“If there are students or staff who exhibit symptoms, we’ll have isolation rooms where students can go. Nurses will be alerted. And then they will contact parents, so they go back home,” said Necaise in the virtual press conference.
Other new steps in place will be temperatures checks every morning, 6-foot distancing rules and no water fountains. Schools will also give students and teachers two cloth masks.
EBR Schools says students can try the hybrid model at the beginning of the year, but if they decide they want to switch to 100% online, they can do that at any point too.
Superintendent elect Brown says parents can expect a call from your school’s principal soon. Orientation days are August 6 and 7 and the first week of hybrid learning starts August 10.
