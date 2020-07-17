Ascension Public Schools Superintendent moves back start date, releases reopening plan for 2020-2021 school year

Our teachers return to work on Aug. 3, 2020, but we are moving the first day of school for students from Aug. 5th until Monday, Aug. 10th to allow teachers and staff more time to prepare. In addition, there will be a one-hour early dismissal every day for the first week of school so that teachers and staff can debrief. Furthermore, primary school students will attend one of four days Monday, Aug. 10th thru Thursday, Aug. 13th of the first week (see graphic below). All primary students will report on Friday, Aug. 14th, and will continue to attend daily moving forward until further notice. By serving primary students in smaller groups for the first four days, we will be able to support a smoother transition for students and staff as we learn new routines for school operations. Additionally, this provides us an opportunity to screen students academically and identify student needs. Middle and high schools will begin with their Phase 2 plans of 50% student attendance each day as will be their routine moving forward until further notice.