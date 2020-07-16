WANTED: Man accused of firing multiple shots inside ex-girlfriend’s home

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Investigators with the Baton Rouge Police Department say they are asking for the public’s help in locating a suspect accused of forcing his way into his ex-girlfriend’s home and firing multiple shots.
Police say they believe Davyon Bentley, 24, forced his way into a former girlfriend’s home while armed with a handgun.
Bentley fired multiple shots while inside the home while the former girlfriend and four children were inside, authorities say.
Investigators say no one inside the one was injured.
Anyone with any information on Bently’s whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867. You can also submit a tip anonymously from our www.crimestoppers.com, or download the free anonymous P3 Tips App.
Authorities say you do not have to give your name to collect this or any Crime Stoppers Reward but you must call Crime Stoppers.
