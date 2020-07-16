SPORTSLINE SUMMER CAMP: Brusly Panthers

BRUSLY, La. (WAFB) - The Brusly Panthers are stop No. 32 for Sportsline Summer Camp as part of our tour around south Louisiana high school football.
The Brusly Panthers may have had one of the most surprising playoff runs in all of the state of Louisiana in the 2019 football season.
As a No. 24 seed in Class 3A, they defeated the No. 8 and No. 9 seeds on their way to a quarterfinal appearance.
It was the greatest football season ever for the Panthers, making their farthest push in the playoffs.
These are exciting times at Brusly off the football field as well. Everyone is ready to move into a brand new school this fall, which will feature a new academic center, gymnasium, football facility, and much more.
Star dual-threat quarterback Chris Penell has graduated and moved on but the other 10 starters are back on offense, including senior running back Josh Wesley, who broke Norman Lejeune’s single-season rushing record last year, going over 1,700 yards.
And with six starters back on defense, Brusly hopes the road indeed leads to the dome.
