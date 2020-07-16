Jefferson Parish School Board unanimously votes to push back the start of school amid coronavirus concerns

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Jefferson Parish School Board in a unanimous vote decided to push back the start of school.
But many details surrounding that decision are still unknown.
A number of teachers and parents got up to speak to the board tonight as part of public comment. Some emotionally telling them how fearful they are of returning to an in-person classroom.
“While teaching our students are our world, but so are our own children tears... we have to do what’s responsible or them and for ourselves, because if I can’t go to work I can’t feed my family but if I get sick because I go to work I can’t take care of my family,” one parent said.
After a number of comments, the board unanimously voted to push back the start of school throughout Jefferson Parish. However, there are still a lot of questions about what school will look like in Jefferson Parish.
The board did not decide when school would start, what form that would take, or how long any of those decisions would last. They simply stated that the start of school will be pushed back in Jefferson Parish.
The union leader for teachers in Jefferson parish says while the vote is a good first step forward there’s still so much uncertainty.
“I think there still some unknowns still not enough information of logistics dates what a school they will look like in this new normal, but I don’t think they have enough information yet to feel completely comfortable,” Kesler Camese Jones, with the Jefferson Federation of Teachers, said.
The board tells us they expect to release more information Monday for families.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.