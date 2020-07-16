How to clean your face mask properly

“It’s difficult to clean these,” Chustz demonstrated. “You can clean these with disinfectant spray and things like that. But don’t spray it full of disinfectant and put it immediately on your face because most of the air you get is coming through this mask and all of that disinfectant can make you sick. If you do spray it with any disinfectant, you need to let it sit out for a day for before out reuse it.”