Gov. Edwards announces $24 million emergency rental assistance program

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Governor John Bel Edwards met with the media Thursday, July 16, to provide an update on COVID-19 in Louisiana.
Louisiana surpassed a major milestone on July, 15 having conducted more than one million COVID-19 tests since March. As of Thursday, July 16, 86,411 cases have been confirmed and 3,375 people have died from the coronavirus.
During Governor Edwards update on COVID-19 he also announced a New Emergency Rental Assistance Program. The program will provide at least $24 million in emergency rental assistance program for renters experiencing financial hardship from the pandemic.
The first phase of the program is funded with $7 million from the HOME Investment Partnership Program that is currently available.
The next phase of the program will be funded by $5 million in Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funds and $12 million in Emergency Solutions Grant (ESG) funds through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
CDBG and ESG funds are not yet available, but are expected very soon. All the funding is provided to the state from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).
“This program provides much-needed assistance to households across our state who have been greatly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Gov. John Bel Edwards. “Workers and families are the foundation of our communities and by coming together to address their needs, we ensure the continued health and well-being of Louisiana’s children and families.”
This program will also provide financial assistance for Louisiana renters who are not current on their rent and/or at imminent risk of eviction due to COVID-19.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.