Former WAFB-TV employee opens up about his battle with the coronavirus

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Victor Howell is a well-known figure in the Baton Rouge community. He is a former WAFB-TV employee and has appeared in local commercials.
He opened up to WAFB’s Breanne Bizette about his personal battle with the coronavirus.
Howell took a video from his hospital room explaining, “I’m in a bad hospital nightgown, I’ve got mismatched blue socks, I’ve got enough probes on me for a lunar landing and I haven’t shaved in a week.”
Howell was diagnosed with COVID-19 after originally thinking he had a sinus infection. He said he felt as if he couldn’t breathe. He was immediately rushed to the hospital where he stayed for a week fighting for his life.
“You’re in a room, you’re labeled, every door has a sign and you’re a stat. You’re statistic and you’re a label. The sign has what level COVID you are, what level your oxygen pressure is and what your numbers are,” says Howell.
While Howell was at Our Lady of the Lake Hospital, he received shots three or four times a day, took blood thinners, and had to find a match for plasma transfusion. However, he said nothing was worse than missing his daughters’ birthday.
“Because I was a wreck, I’m a mess. I’m there by myself and I can’t do anything for my kids. I can’t see them; I can’t be with them,” Howell said.
As of now, Howell is back home still trying to recover, he must be isolated from his family, but he encourages people to take the virus seriously, and do the right things to protect yourself and others.
“You get to the hospital; you know what they didn’t ask me, when I wheeled in, if I agreed with the governor’s decision, they didn’t ask me if I agree with the mayor’s decision and they didn’t ask me my thoughts on wearing a mask. The first question they asked me after I had to give them my name, my address, personal information, and if I had a living will,” Howell explained.
Howell says he has recently been reaching out to those who have helped him and his family during this time. He says he is truly grateful for all the support and he hopes for a speedy recovery.
