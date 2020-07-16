FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday to be drier after Thursday’s storms

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - After a mild and dry start to Thursday for most WAFB neighborhoods, showers and thunderstorms rolled in from the east as the First Alert Storm Team had anticipated.
Rains extended across most of the WAFB region by the early afternoon. Locally-heavy downpours produced upwards of 2 inches of rain or more in spots and Doppler radar detected some pockets of hail in the region.
The National Weather Service also issued a Tornado Warning for St. John the Baptist Parish just prior to noon, the second Tornado Warning for that parish following the warning issued Wednesday evening, and a pair of Severe Thunderstorm Warnings during the afternoon: one at 1:39 PM for portions of East Feliciana Parish and northern EBR and the second at 2:35 PM for portions of West Feliciana Parish.
Thursday’s mid-day to early-afternoon arrival of the rains put the brakes on the daytime warm-up, but not before much of the WAFB area reached 90°. While the flooding rains produced some short-term flood woes, the rains did drop temperatures into the 70s across a good bit of the area.
Thursday’s rains were linked to a mid-level disturbance tracking from east to west across southern Louisiana and southwestern Mississippi. The rains subsided as the disturbance moved west of the region and lost the energy from daytime heating.
Skies will become fair overnight with Thursday daybreak temperatures running in the low to mid 70s across much of the WAFB region. While Friday won’t be rain-free, the Storm Team is anticipating a much drier day ahead with rain chances running at just 20% to 30%. Friday’s highs will return to the low 90s with the heat index peaking at 100° or more but staying below any Heat Advisory thresholds.
Expect more of the same over the weekend with rain probabilities set at 20% for Saturday afternoon and 30% for Sunday afternoon and evening. Weekend high temperatures will be in the low to mid 90s with the heat index rising to 100° or more but falling short of the Heat Advisory criteria.
The First Alert outlook for next week indicates better rain chances each day. Expect scattered, mainly-afternoon showers and t-storms from Monday through Wednesday and even better rain chances for Thursday, Friday, and the following weekend (July 25-26). Daily minimums will be in the mid 70s through the week with daytime highs running from near 90° into the low 90s.
As for tropical activity in the Atlantic Basin, the National Hurricane Center continues to post no expected development for the next five days or more.
