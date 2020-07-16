FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Another rainy afternoon ahead

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Not so much this morning, but later today chances are good that you’ll be glad you grabbed your umbrella!
Quiet, so far, on First Alert Doppler radar but wet weather will be increasing throughout SE LA and SW MS, especially after lunch. We’re looking at a 60% - 70% coverage of showers and storms. No “overall severe” weather expected.
At least the showers will help put a damper on our recent extreme heat. This afternoon, our high is in the lower 90°s.
Overnight, partly cloudy and relatively mild with a low of 75°.
Tomorrow, still a little more wet weather before we dry out and heat up again for the weekend; a 40% - 50% rain coverage, a high Friday topping out at 93°.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.