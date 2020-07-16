EBR School System releases 2020-2021 reopening blueprint

As Louisiana works to curb the spread of COVID-19 and advance through the phases of the recovery plan, the types of learning models will shift. As the school system adapts its plans, it will provide routine, clear updates to stakeholders. After the second full week of school, the district will use all information and guidance available to determine when more students can return to school sites in-person during the school week. The priority for returning students to a more regular school schedule will begin with students in grades PreK-2. The district will simultaneously monitor additional opportunities for expanded face-to-face instructional time for all other grade levels and grade bands. To find the latest information, visit the COVID-19 page of the school system website.