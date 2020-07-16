EBR School Board votes for Liberty High School to be new name for Lee High School

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge School Board decided on a name to rename Lee High School in Baton Rouge during a board meeting Thursday, July 16.
Board members decided to rename Lee High School, originally named for Confederate general Robert E. Lee, Liberty High School.
Liberty High School was picked over Louisiana Magnet High School and PBS Pinchback High School.
The EBR Parish School Board Lee High Renaming Committee selected Liberty Magnet High School, Louisiana Magnet High School, and PBS Pinchback High School as finalists after thousands of suggestions.
Superintendent Warren Drake was presented those names for review. Drake recommended the EBR School Board renaming Lee High School to Liberty Magnet High School.
School Board President Michael Gaudet presented a motion for the word “magnet” be dropped from the name of the proposed Liberty High School and the motion passed.
Over 5,000 people participated in the survey.
The 13-person renaming committee was filled with former teachers, students, community members, and more.
The goal is to get a new name for the high school in time for the start of the 2020-21 school year on Aug. 6.
