Wednesday, July 15: Number of coronavirus cases, deaths in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As of Wednesday, July 15, the Louisiana Department of Health reported the following cases for the state:
- 84,131 positive cases - increase of 2,095 cases
- 3,351 deaths - 14 new deaths
- 1,362 patients in the hospital - no change
- 146 patients on ventilators - no change
- 53,288 patients recovered - increase of 6,954 patients
- 90% of the cases reported to the state today were community spread
- 34% of the cases reported today are of individuals aged 29 and under
Hospital related reporting will be delayed today due to new Federal reporting requirements. These data will be updated when available.
