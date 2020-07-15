Teachers concerned for reopening as BESE passes Covid-19 guidelines

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The union representing Louisiana teachers and employees fears opening schools too soon may be putting the lives of teachers', children and others at risk.
“It was overwhelming in terms of how afraid and how anxious people are about returning, they don’t want schools to cause the next community spread,” said Louisiana Federation of Teachers president, Larry Carter.
Carter testified at the state board meeting that passed a minimum set of health and safety standards per state guidelines for Louisiana schools to reopen.
“Once BESE sets minimum standards, all schools have to make sure they have politices that comply with minimum standards,” said state superintendent Cade Brumley.
In these standards, Brumley outlined the “Strong Start” standards schools should follow in the age of Covid-19.
They range from how many students should ride a bus in each phase, how students should be grouped in classes and separated when sick, sanitizing measures, and face covering guidelines for all age ranges.
But what the guidelines don’t offer is how schools will implement them. State health leaders testifying to the difficult position this puts local school districts in.
“They will be onerous on any school, but they will put that school in the best position to minimize as much as possible closures and absenteeism,” said Louisiana’s State Health Department, Dr. Joseph Kanter.
“All that’s going to take extra resources in some cases extra staff and employees and I’m just hopeful that if they push it back,” said Carter.
Carter saying while it’s a good move for BESE to establish some kind of standard for schools across Louisiana, they need more help than just a piece of paper.
“How does the local municipality fund reopening school safely, that’s going to be the biggest piece past people talking about ‘do I wear a face covering or not,’ I think it’s going to be about the funding not just a face covering issue, but PPE making sure people socially distance and then cleaning materials cleaning supplies that’s costly,” said Carter.
