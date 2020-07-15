SPORTSLINE SUMMER CAMP: Slaughter Community Charter Knights

SLAUGHTER, La. (WAFB) - Stop No. 31 for Sportsline Summer Camp involved a trip off LA 19 north of Zachary for a visit with the Slaughter Community Charter Knights.
The Knights struggled in 2019, finishing with a 2-8 record and losing in the first round of the Class 1A playoffs to Homer. Their two wins came against Thrive Academy and St. John.
The defensive coordinator from last season, Craig Kuester is now the head coach. He is implementing a new offense and building up the program.
