Prairieville couple charged with alleged rape of teen

PRAIRIEVILLE, La. (WAFB) - Two people are behind bars after detectives say a woman arranged for a teenager to have sex with her husband.
Jose, 38, and Donna Martinez, 37, both of Prairieville, were arrested on July 13 after deputies with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office received a rape complaint.
A spokesperson for the sheriff’s office says they both confessed to the crime.
Jose was charged with first-degree rape. Donna was charged with principle to first-degree rape. They were booked into the Ascension Parish Jail and bonds were set at $200,000 each.
