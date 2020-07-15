Prairieville couple charged with alleged rape of teen

Donna and Jose Martinez (Source: APSO)
By WAFB Staff | July 15, 2020 at 8:22 AM CDT - Updated July 15 at 8:22 AM

PRAIRIEVILLE, La. (WAFB) - Two people are behind bars after detectives say a woman arranged for a teenager to have sex with her husband.

Jose, 38, and Donna Martinez, 37, both of Prairieville, were arrested on July 13 after deputies with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office received a rape complaint.

Jose and Donna Martinez are accused of raping a teenager. (Source: APSO)

A spokesperson for the sheriff’s office says they both confessed to the crime.

Jose was charged with first-degree rape. Donna was charged with principle to first-degree rape. They were booked into the Ascension Parish Jail and bonds were set at $200,000 each.

