The Louisiana Key Academy goes back-to-school following CDC guidelines

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - School is back in session for Louisiana Key Academy, but their normal school routine is a little different due to COVID-19.
Louisiana students will return in the fall, but there will be changes for students and faculty this coming school year. The Louisiana Key Academy is already experiencing those changes as they are in their second week of school.
Mom of two Key Academy students, Kerri Tobin, says, “So I feel like they have thought out every single little thing just doing the best they can which I feel super lucky that our kids get to go here.”
At the Louisiana Key Academy, students are following extreme CDC guidelines to protect each other. Guidelines include students wearing masks, staying 6-feet-apart, and washing their hands.
“We’ve taken the approach that’s really practical and based on what’s happening and the science we know. That gives me a lot of confidence in what we’re doing while also continuing to be very vigilant about the operations of the schools,” says Principal Heather Bourgeois.
The Key Academy is partnering with Our Lady of the Lake’s Health Care Centers in Schools to get recommendations on certain practices that could be helpful for other schools in the state for the upcoming school year.
Michael Bolton is a pediatric infectious disease physician at Our Lake of the Lake Children’s Hospital, he says, “The hope that we can identify practices that are successful at the Key Academy since they started early before other schools and we can use that to inform schools around the area and around the state of how best practices should be to minimize the spread of the virus.”
The school is also providing saliva tests to check students for COVID-19 twice a week, along with different scheduled drop-off and pick up times to make sure students and parents maintain their distance. Other schools in the area will be working with Our Lady of the Lake’s Health Care Center in Schools to find the best ways to keep students and teachers healthy while during the pandemic.
