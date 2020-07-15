La. surpasses 1 million COVID-19 tests

“Today, Louisiana surpassed a major testing milestone having now conducted more than one million COVID-19 tests since March. We are a small state and this level of testing would not be possible without federal partners, state agencies, and local governments working together with our health care providers. While we know there are still issues related to the availability of testing supplies and some reports of test results being backlogged, I am hopeful that our continued push to test as many Louisianans as we can result in reducing the spread of COVID-19 in our state. We have lost too many Louisianans to this illness already, and we cannot and will not let our health care system become overwhelmed,” said Edwards.