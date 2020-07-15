La. surpasses 1 million COVID-19 tests

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana has surpassed one million COVID-19 tests as part of an aggressive push to use testing and contact tracing as a way to reduce the spread of the novel coronavirus.
Governor John Bel Edwards issued a statement Wednesday, July 15, to commemorate the milestone.
“Today, Louisiana surpassed a major testing milestone having now conducted more than one million COVID-19 tests since March. We are a small state and this level of testing would not be possible without federal partners, state agencies, and local governments working together with our health care providers. While we know there are still issues related to the availability of testing supplies and some reports of test results being backlogged, I am hopeful that our continued push to test as many Louisianans as we can result in reducing the spread of COVID-19 in our state. We have lost too many Louisianans to this illness already, and we cannot and will not let our health care system become overwhelmed,” said Edwards.
In Louisiana, as of July 15, 84,131 cases have been confirmed and 3,351 people have died of COVID-19.
“I encourage all Louisianans to continue to wear their masks when they are in public, maintain at least six feet of distance from people who are not in their household, stay home when they are sick, and wash their hands frequently. If we put in the work together, we can beat COVID-19 in our state. I am praying for us all,” Edwards emphasized.
Testing is happening in the East Baton Rouge, Lafayette, and Lake Charles regions through the end of the day Saturday, July 18, and Louisianans in these areas who want a test should visit DoINeedACOVID19test.com. All across the state people can get testing information if they call 211.
