’I did have thoughts of quitting’ - Loss of mother nearly derailed Toefield’s LSU career before it began

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Former Independence High School star LaBrandon Toefield certainly left his mark as an LSU Tiger, rushing for 2,149 yards and 26 touchdowns during his collegiate career.
Toefield scored 19 of those touchdowns during the Tigers’ 2001 SEC Championship season, in which they also defeated Illinois in the Sugar Bowl to finish ranked nationally in the Top 10.
Toefield, however, had plenty of adversity to overcome before he enjoyed those good times. In this interview, the former LSU running back discusses the passing of his mother and how difficult that made things for him during his redshirt freshman year with the Tigers.
Toefield also reminisces about first meeting LSU head coach Nick Saban, some of the famous Tiger wins from 2000, and his not-so-subtle feelings on the Rohan Davey/Josh Booty quarterback situation.
